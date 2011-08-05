Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
CELARTEM TECHNOLOGY INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.06 3.46 7.33
3.68 (+104.1 pct) (+86.2 pct)
(+3.8%) (+8.5%) Operating 1.57 571 mln 1.51
746 mln
(+173.9 pct) (-3.4%)
(+0.5%) Recurring 1.67 662 mln 1.61
793 mln
(+151.9 pct) (-3.7%)
(-0.9%) Net 1.48 603 mln 1.38
684 mln
(+145.9 pct) (-6.9%)
(-10.2%) EPS Y1,192.98 Y3,145.93 Y1,107.68
Y548.23 Diluted EPS Y1,145.65 Y3,119.24
Annual div Y200.00
nil Y200.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y200.00 nil Y200.00
NOTE - Celartem Technology Inc develops software for digital image storage, transmission and printing.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4330.TK1.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.