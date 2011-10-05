Oct 5 (Reuters) -

AEON HOKKAIDO CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 75.21 74.73 150.50 (+0.6 pct) (+0.2%) Operating 3.61 1.67 7.00

(+116.8 pct) (+46.4%) Recurring 3.29 1.32 6.20 (+148.4 pct) (+46.4%) Net

1.03 768 mln 2.20

(+34.7 pct) (+23.1%) EPS Y9.96 Y7.40 Y21.18 Shares 33 mln 33 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Aeon Hokkaido Corp is a regional retail chain that sells clothing and food.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

