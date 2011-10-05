Oct 5 (Reuters) -
AEON HOKKAIDO CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 75.21
74.73 150.50
(+0.6 pct) (+0.2%)
Operating 3.61 1.67 7.00
(+116.8 pct)
(+46.4%) Recurring 3.29
1.32 6.20
(+148.4 pct) (+46.4%) Net
1.03 768 mln 2.20
(+34.7 pct)
(+23.1%) EPS Y9.96
Y7.40 Y21.18 Shares 33
mln 33 mln Annual div
nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Aeon Hokkaido Corp is a regional retail chain that
sells clothing and food.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
