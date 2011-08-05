Aug 5 (Reuters) -

INFORMATION CREATIVE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

4.11 3.95 5.70

(+4.1 pct) (-14.4 pct) Operating 177 mln 198 mln 256 mln

(-10.8 pct) (-47.9 pct) Recurring 198 mln 254 mln 280 mln

(-21.9 pct) (-38.3 pct) Net 85 mln 153 mln 141 mln

(-44.2 pct) (-0.5 pct) EPS Y22.35 Y40.05 Y37.05

NOTE - Information Creative Co Ltd develops computer software and systems.

