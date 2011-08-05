Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NIPPON SEIKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 40.37
40.75 80.00 169.00
(-0.9 pct) (+54.2 pct)
Operating 2.94 3.57 4.90
10.50 (-17.5 pct)
Recurring 1.45
1.65 4.60 11.00
(-12.0 pct) Net
709 mln 764 mln 2.50
6.00 (-7.2 pct)
EPS Y12.39
Y13.34 Y43.64 Y104.73
EPS Y13.28
NOTE - Nippon Seiki Co Ltd is a specialised meter
manufacturer, with a large market share in motorcycle meters.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7287.TK1.