SECUAVAIL INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 241 mln 206 mln 467 mln 1.00 (+16.9 pct) (-0.2 pct) Operating loss 23 mln loss 51 mln loss 24 mln prft 2 mln Recurring loss 22 mln loss 51 mln loss 24 mln

prft 2 mln Net loss 23 mln loss 53 mln loss 24 mln

nil EPS loss Y717.05 loss Y1,635.83 loss Y740.74

nil

NOTE - SecuAvail Inc is the full company name.

