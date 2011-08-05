Aug 5 (Reuters) -

LILYCOLOR CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.20 15.43 34.50 (+5.0 pct) (-10.9 pct) (+6.4%) Operating loss 170 mln loss 247 mln prft 400 mln (+89.6%) Recurring loss 207 mln loss 268 mln prft 290 mln

(+65.7%) Net

loss 310 mln loss 316 mln prft 200 mln

(+75.3%)

EPS loss Y22.12 loss Y20.16 prft Y13.33 Shares 13 mln 13 mln Annual div

Y4.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Lilycolor Co Ltd is a major wholesaler of interior decoration goods such as wallpaper.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

