Aug 5 (Reuters) -
LILYCOLOR CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.20
15.43 34.50
(+5.0 pct) (-10.9 pct) (+6.4%)
Operating loss 170 mln loss 247 mln prft 400 mln
(+89.6%) Recurring loss 207 mln loss
268 mln prft 290 mln
(+65.7%) Net
loss 310 mln loss 316 mln prft 200 mln
(+75.3%)
EPS loss Y22.12 loss Y20.16
prft Y13.33 Shares 13 mln
13 mln Annual div
Y4.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Lilycolor Co Ltd is a major wholesaler of interior
decoration goods such as wallpaper.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9827.TK1.