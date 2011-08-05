Aug 5 (Reuters) -
KAGOSHIMA BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 20.38
20.64 39.50 79.00
(-1.2 pct) (-1.7 pct)
Recurring 3.85 4.64 7.00
16.00 (-16.9 pct) (-4.9 pct)
Net 1.84
2.73 4.00 8.80
(-32.4 pct) (-15.1 pct) EPS
Y8.77 Y12.97 Y19.05
Y41.92
NOTE - Kagoshima Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
