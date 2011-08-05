Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TOKYO KOHTETSU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.94 4.02 7.90 16.30 (-1.9 pct) (+40.6 pct) Operating 460 mln 402 mln 640 mln

1.47 (+14.5 pct) (+93.2 pct)

Recurring 474 mln 425 mln 660 mln 1.50 (+11.5 pct) (+95.6 pct) Net

299 mln 252 mln 400 mln 830 mln

(+18.9 pct) (+98.2 pct)

EPS Y17.21 Y14.48

Y22.98 Y47.67

NOTE - Tokyo Kohtetsu Co Ltd produces steel materials, billets.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

