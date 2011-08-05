Aug 5 (Reuters) -
TOKYO KOHTETSU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.94
4.02 7.90 16.30
(-1.9 pct) (+40.6 pct)
Operating 460 mln 402 mln 640 mln
1.47 (+14.5 pct) (+93.2 pct)
Recurring 474 mln
425 mln 660 mln 1.50 (+11.5
pct) (+95.6 pct) Net
299 mln 252 mln 400 mln
830 mln
(+18.9 pct) (+98.2 pct)
EPS Y17.21 Y14.48
Y22.98 Y47.67
NOTE - Tokyo Kohtetsu Co Ltd produces steel materials,
billets.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5448.TK1.