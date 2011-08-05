Aug 5 (Reuters) -
YAMAGUCHI FINANCIAL GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 38.88
42.65 77.00 157.00
(-8.9 pct) (+2.1 pct)
Recurring 9.36 7.59 16.00
36.50 (+23.4 pct) (+88.8 pct)
Net 4.81
4.61 8.00 20.00
(+4.4 pct) (+86.5 pct) EPS
Y18.44 Y17.50 Y29.83
Y75.00
Diluted EPS Y18.40
NOTE - Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc is the full company
name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8418.TK1.