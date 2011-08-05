Aug 5 (Reuters) -
KYOEI TANKER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.04
2.80 6.20 12.60
(+8.4 pct) (+5.5 pct)
Operating 368 mln 422 mln 700 mln
950 mln
(-12.8 pct) (+61.3 pct)
Recurring 135 mln 230 mln
250 mln nil
(-40.9 pct) (+82.4 pct)
Net prft 70 mln prft 120 mln
loss 90 mln loss 200 mln
(-41.2 pct) (+198.4 pct)
EPS prft Y1.85 prft Y3.15
loss Y2.35 loss Y5.23
NOTE - Kyoei Tanker Co Ltd is a shipping company
specialising in tanker operations.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
