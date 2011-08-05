Aug 5 (Reuters) -
IYO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 35.37
30.10 56.50 115.50
(+17.5 pct) (+3.0 pct)
Recurring 16.35 10.28 14.50
28.50 (+59.1 pct) (+70.7 pct)
Net 9.72
7.21 9.10 17.20
(+34.7 pct) (+95.2 pct) EPS
Y30.45 Y22.59 Y28.52
Y53.91
NOTE - Iyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
