Aug 5 (Reuters)

SATO FOODS INDUSTRIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.62 1.57 3.17 6.60 (+3.1 pct) (-5.8 pct) Operating 267 mln 263 mln 347 mln

779 mln

(+1.5 pct) (-3.1 pct)

Recurring 384 mln 340 mln

480 mln 926 mln

(+12.8 pct) (+20.0 pct)

Net 269 mln 207 mln

330 mln 619 mln

(+29.5 pct) (+21.0 pct)

EPS Y28.85 Y22.28

Y35.41 Y66.47

NOTE - Sato Foods Industries Co Ltd manufactures natural seasonings.

