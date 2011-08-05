Aug 5 (Reuters) -
SURUGA BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 26.17
25.77 50.50 102.90
(+1.5 pct) (-1.5 pct)
Recurring 6.26 5.27 9.80
21.70 (+18.8 pct) (+4.3 pct)
Net 3.65
3.50 6.20 13.80
(+4.3 pct) (+12.0 pct) EPS
Y15.13 Y14.20 Y26.06
Y58.02
EPS Y14.19
NOTE - Suruga Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
