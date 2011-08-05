Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.09
3.14 8.70 17.00
(+62.1 pct) (+87.7 pct)
Operating 826 mln 569 mln 1.45
2.75 (+45.0 pct)
Recurring 855 mln
581 mln 1.45 2.80 (+47.2
pct) (+556.5 pct) Net
557 mln 203 mln 900 mln
1.75 (+174.4 pct)
EPS Y33.07
Y12.06 Y53.43 Y103.90
Diluted EPS Y33.05
NOTE - Nittoku Engineering Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer
of automatic coil winding machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
