Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TISC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 236 mln 202 mln 550 mln 1.20 (+16.8 pct) (+14.2 pct) Operating loss 19 mln loss 38 mln prft 5 mln prft 55 mln Recurring loss 16 mln loss 35 mln prft 10 mln prft 60 mln Net loss 15 mln loss 21 mln prft 5 mln prft 34 mln EPS loss Y4.36 loss Y6.18 prft Y1.43

prft Y9.76

NOTE - Tisc Co Ltd engages in development of computer software for retailers and hardware sales.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

