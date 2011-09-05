UPDATE 6-In setback for Trump, U.S. judges reject travel ban
* U.S. Supreme Court ultimately likely to decide (Adds legal analysis)
Sept 5 (Reuters) -
WESCO INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
July 31,2011 July 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 7.00 yen 8.00 yen
NOTE - Wesco Inc is a major construction consulting company. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9648.TK1.
* U.S. Supreme Court ultimately likely to decide (Adds legal analysis)
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ