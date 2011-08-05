Aug 5 (Reuters) -

GABA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales

4.19 3.73 8.35

(+12.2 pct) (+6.4 pct) (+7.7%) Operating 760 mln 328 mln 1.36

(+131.7 pct) (+27.9%) Recurring 783 mln 358 mln 1.42

(+118.5 pct) (+26.8%) Net 439 mln 197 mln 830 mln

(+123.0 pct) (+39.1%) EPS Y9,921.88 Y4,323.56 Y18,782.63 Shares 43,806 43,706

NOTE - Gaba Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2133.TK1.