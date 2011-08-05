UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
GABA CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales
4.19 3.73 8.35
(+12.2 pct) (+6.4 pct) (+7.7%) Operating 760 mln 328 mln 1.36
(+131.7 pct) (+27.9%) Recurring 783 mln 358 mln 1.42
(+118.5 pct) (+26.8%) Net 439 mln 197 mln 830 mln
(+123.0 pct) (+39.1%) EPS Y9,921.88 Y4,323.56 Y18,782.63 Shares 43,806 43,706
NOTE - Gaba Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2133.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.