Aug 5 (Reuters) -
CHIBA BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 58.78
58.34 109.00 217.00
(+0.7 pct) (-5.1 pct)
Recurring 18.49 16.98 38.00
65.50 (+8.9 pct) (+45.5 pct)
Net 12.58
11.27 23.50 41.50
(+11.6 pct) (+39.1 pct) EPS
Y14.29 Y12.60 Y26.83
Y47.26
Diluted EPS Y14.29
NOTE - Chiba Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
