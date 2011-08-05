Aug 5 (Reuters) -
UKAI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
2.86 4.93 10.46 Operating
259 mln 7 mln 456 mln
Recurring prft 233 mln loss 68 mln prft 305 mln
Net prft 127 mln loss 63 mln prft 137 mln
EPS prft Y25.98 loss Y12.80 prft Y27.83
Diluted EPS Y25.89
NOTE - Ukai Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7621.TK1.