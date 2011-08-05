Aug 5 (Reuters) -

UKAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

2.86 4.93 10.46 Operating

259 mln 7 mln 456 mln Recurring prft 233 mln loss 68 mln prft 305 mln Net prft 127 mln loss 63 mln prft 137 mln EPS prft Y25.98 loss Y12.80 prft Y27.83 Diluted EPS Y25.89

NOTE - Ukai Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7621.TK1.