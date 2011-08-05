Aug 5 (Reuters) -
RIKEN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.45
18.47 36.50 78.00
(-5.6 pct) (+36.6 pct)
Operating 1.05 1.33 2.10
5.50 (-21.2 pct)
Recurring 1.50
1.88 2.90 6.90
(-20.1 pct) (+527.4 pct) Net
855 mln 615 mln 1.60
3.90 (+39.1 pct) (+244.2 pct)
EPS Y8.71
Y6.14 Y15.98 Y38.55
NOTE - Riken Corp is a major car parts maker, strong in
piston ring production.
