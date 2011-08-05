Aug 5 (Reuters) -

SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.81 1.77 5.40 10.80 (+59.2 pct) (-0.3 pct) Operating 462 mln 20 mln 600 mln

760 mln Recurring 458 mln 7 mln 470 mln

600 mln Net 277 mln 2 mln 600 mln

800 mln EPS Y38.62 Y0.41 Y83.59

Y111.45

NOTE - Shigematsu Works Co Ltd is a major industrial-use gas mask maker.

