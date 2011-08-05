Aug 5 (Reuters) -
SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.81
1.77 5.40 10.80
(+59.2 pct) (-0.3 pct)
Operating 462 mln 20 mln 600 mln
760 mln
Recurring 458 mln 7 mln 470 mln
600 mln
Net 277 mln 2 mln 600 mln
800 mln
EPS Y38.62 Y0.41 Y83.59
Y111.45
NOTE - Shigematsu Works Co Ltd is a major industrial-use
gas mask maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7980.TK1.