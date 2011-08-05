Aug 5 (Reuters) -
IMI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.15
4.06 8.10
(+2.3 pct) (+9.4 pct) (+2.4%)
Operating 935 mln 826 mln 1.54
(+13.2 pct) (+14.7 pct)
(+3.4%) Recurring 954 mln
849 mln 1.57 (+12.4
pct) (+17.2 pct) (+1.8%) Net
548 mln 487 mln 895 mln
(+12.5 pct) (+21.7 pct)
(+3.4%) EPS Y104.97
Y92.95 Y171.32 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y60.00
Y60.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y60.00
Y60.00
NOTE - IMI Co Ltd is an importer and marketer of medical
equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7503.TK1.