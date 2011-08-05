Aug 5 (Reuters) -

IMI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.15 4.06 8.10 (+2.3 pct) (+9.4 pct) (+2.4%) Operating 935 mln 826 mln 1.54

(+13.2 pct) (+14.7 pct)

(+3.4%) Recurring 954 mln 849 mln 1.57 (+12.4 pct) (+17.2 pct) (+1.8%) Net

548 mln 487 mln 895 mln

(+12.5 pct) (+21.7 pct) (+3.4%) EPS Y104.97 Y92.95 Y171.32 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y60.00 Y60.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y60.00

Y60.00

NOTE - IMI Co Ltd is an importer and marketer of medical equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

