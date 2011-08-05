Aug 5 (Reuters) -
SUN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.12
3.94 7.00 13.50
(-20.8 pct) (+31.2 pct)
Operating 1 mln 197 mln 300 mln
500 mln
(-99.2 pct) (-20.7 pct)
Recurring 10 mln 157 mln
300 mln 500 mln
(-93.4 pct) (-32.2 pct)
Net 23 mln 45 mln
200 mln 300 mln
(-49.0 pct) (-72.6 pct)
EPS Y2.18 Y4.27
Y18.95 Y28.42
Diluted EPS loss Y14.80 loss Y6.22
NOTE - Sun Corp is a maker of 'pachinko' pinball game
machines and their systems.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
