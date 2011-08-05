Aug 5 (Reuters) -

SUNWOOD CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 367 mln 1.42 3.30 7.50 (-74.2 pct) (-80.0 pct) Operating loss 722 mln loss 204 mln loss 500 mln loss 670 mln Recurring loss 774 mln loss 268 mln loss 610 mln loss 880 mln Net loss 783 mln loss 151 mln loss 600 mln loss 870 mln EPS loss Y20,628.24 loss Y3,994.83 loss Y15,805.28 loss Y22,917.65

NOTE - Sunwood Corp is a Tokyo-based condominium developer.

