SUNWOOD CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 367 mln
1.42 3.30 7.50
(-74.2 pct) (-80.0 pct)
Operating loss 722 mln loss 204 mln loss 500 mln
loss 670 mln
Recurring loss 774 mln loss 268 mln loss 610 mln
loss 880 mln
Net loss 783 mln loss 151 mln loss 600 mln
loss 870 mln
EPS loss Y20,628.24 loss Y3,994.83 loss Y15,805.28
loss Y22,917.65
NOTE - Sunwood Corp is a Tokyo-based condominium developer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
