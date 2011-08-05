Aug 5 (Reuters) -

DAIICHI COMMODITIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.15 1.90 4.70 9.41 (+13.2 pct) (+64.5 pct) Operating 458 mln 327 mln 1.67

3.41 (+40.1 pct)

Recurring 761 mln 337 mln 1.67 3.41 (+125.4 pct) Net

429 mln 160 mln 992 mln 2.03 (+167.8 pct)

EPS Y27.76 Y10.31 Y64.14 Y130.91

NOTE - Daiichi Commodities Co Ltd trades commodity futures.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8746.TK1.