Aug 5 (Reuters) -
DAIICHI COMMODITIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.15
1.90 4.70 9.41
(+13.2 pct) (+64.5 pct)
Operating 458 mln 327 mln 1.67
3.41 (+40.1 pct)
Recurring 761 mln
337 mln 1.67 3.41 (+125.4
pct) Net
429 mln 160 mln 992 mln
2.03 (+167.8 pct)
EPS Y27.76
Y10.31 Y64.14 Y130.91
NOTE - Daiichi Commodities Co Ltd trades commodity futures.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
