Aug 5 (Reuters) -
A&T CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.70
3.84 8.00
(-3.7 pct) (+1.8%)
Operating 332 mln 419 mln 620 mln
(-20.8 pct)
(-14.3%) Recurring 324 mln
415 mln 600 mln (-21.9
pct) (-15.2%) Net
160 mln 211 mln 313 mln
(-24.2 pct)
(+6.5%) EPS Y25.57
Y33.74 Y50.02 Shares 6
mln 6 mln Annual div
Y10.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - A&T Corp engages in development and production of
clinical reagents and testing equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6722.TK1.