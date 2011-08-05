Aug 5 (Reuters) -

A&T CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.70 3.84 8.00 (-3.7 pct) (+1.8%) Operating 332 mln 419 mln 620 mln

(-20.8 pct) (-14.3%) Recurring 324 mln 415 mln 600 mln (-21.9 pct) (-15.2%) Net

160 mln 211 mln 313 mln

(-24.2 pct) (+6.5%) EPS Y25.57 Y33.74 Y50.02 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - A&T Corp engages in development and production of clinical reagents and testing equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

