Aug 5 (Reuters) -

ZUKEN ELMIC INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 254 mln 245 mln 470 mln 1.15 (+3.6 pct) (+15.0 pct) Operating loss 38 mln loss 140 mln loss 70 mln prft 10 mln Recurring loss 36 mln loss 134 mln loss 65 mln prft 15 mln Net loss 36 mln loss 111 mln loss 70 mln prft 10 mln EPS loss Y5.88 loss Y17.68 loss Y11.14

prft Y1.59

NOTE - Zuken Elmic Inc develops software for telecommunications products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4770.TK1.