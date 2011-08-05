Aug 5 (Reuters) -
TOW CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 10.07 12.32 11.18
5.72 (-18.3 pct) (-12.1 pct)
(+11.1%) (+3.6%)
Operating 304 mln 585 mln
(-48.0 pct) (-54.5 pct)
Recurring 356 mln
669 mln 607 mln 335 mln
(-46.8 pct) (-49.8 pct) (+70.6%)
(-3.9%)
Net 144 mln 390 mln 337 mln
194 mln
(-63.0 pct) (-53.5 pct) (+133.9%)
(+15.6%)
EPS Y12.62 Y33.92 Y29.64
Y17.10
Annual div Y21.00 Y32.00 Y26.00
-Q2 div Y16.00 Y16.00
Y13.00 -Q4 div Y5.00
Y16.00 Y13.00
NOTE - TOW Co Ltd is engaged in planning and operation of
sales promotional events, exhibitions. .
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4767.TK1.