Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TOW CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 10.07 12.32 11.18

5.72 (-18.3 pct) (-12.1 pct)

(+11.1%) (+3.6%) Operating 304 mln 585 mln

(-48.0 pct) (-54.5 pct)

Recurring 356 mln 669 mln 607 mln 335 mln

(-46.8 pct) (-49.8 pct) (+70.6%)

(-3.9%) Net 144 mln 390 mln 337 mln

194 mln

(-63.0 pct) (-53.5 pct) (+133.9%)

(+15.6%) EPS Y12.62 Y33.92 Y29.64

Y17.10 Annual div Y21.00 Y32.00 Y26.00

-Q2 div Y16.00 Y16.00

Y13.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y16.00 Y13.00

NOTE - TOW Co Ltd is engaged in planning and operation of sales promotional events, exhibitions. .

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

