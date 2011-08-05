Aug 5 (Reuters) -

SEVEN BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 21.96 21.64 43.70 86.80 (+1.4 pct) (-4.6 pct) Recurring 7.86 7.91 14.50

27.70 (-0.6 pct) (-4.1 pct)

Net 4.62 4.62 8.60 16.40 (0.0 pct) (-5.1 pct) EPS

Y3,879.97 Y3,788.73 Y7,221.45 Y13,771.07 Diluted EPS Y3,877.18 Y3,787.53

NOTE - Seven Bank Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8410.TK1.