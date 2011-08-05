Aug 5 (Reuters) -
SEVEN BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 21.96
21.64 43.70 86.80
(+1.4 pct) (-4.6 pct)
Recurring 7.86 7.91 14.50
27.70 (-0.6 pct) (-4.1 pct)
Net 4.62
4.62 8.60 16.40
(0.0 pct) (-5.1 pct) EPS
Y3,879.97 Y3,788.73 Y7,221.45
Y13,771.07
Diluted EPS Y3,877.18 Y3,787.53
NOTE - Seven Bank Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
