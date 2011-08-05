Aug 5 (Reuters) -
FRIENDLY CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.48
2.73 5.25 10.40
(-8.9 pct) (-15.0 pct)
Operating loss 52 mln loss 353 mln loss 50 mln
prft 30 mln
Recurring loss 52 mln loss 349 mln loss 50 mln
prft 30 mln
Net loss 61 mln loss 726 mln loss 60 mln
nil
EPS loss Y4.19 loss Y49.68 loss Y4.10
nil
NOTE - Friendly Corp is a suburban family restaurant owner.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
