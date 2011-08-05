Aug 5 (Reuters) -

FRIENDLY CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.48 2.73 5.25 10.40 (-8.9 pct) (-15.0 pct) Operating loss 52 mln loss 353 mln loss 50 mln prft 30 mln Recurring loss 52 mln loss 349 mln loss 50 mln prft 30 mln Net loss 61 mln loss 726 mln loss 60 mln

nil EPS loss Y4.19 loss Y49.68 loss Y4.10

nil

NOTE - Friendly Corp is a suburban family restaurant owner.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8209.TK1.