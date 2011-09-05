News Corp posts second-quarter loss
Feb 9 News Corp, the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, posted a second-quarter loss as it struggles to offset the decline in advertising income in its newspaper business.
DAIYU EIGHT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 20,2011 Aug 20,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.14 16.50 Operating 1.36 730 mln Recurring 1.36 680 mln Net 360 mln 120 mln
NOTE - Daiyu Eight Co Ltd is a home centre chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2662.TK1.
Feb 9 Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a 23.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.
Feb 9 Zynga Inc, which created the online game FarmVille, forecast current-quarter bookings largely below analysts' estimates, weighed down by a seasonally weak advertising business as well as declines in its web business.