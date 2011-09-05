Sept 5 (Reuters) -

DAIYU EIGHT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Aug 20,2011 Aug 20,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.14 16.50 Operating 1.36 730 mln Recurring 1.36 680 mln Net 360 mln 120 mln

NOTE - Daiyu Eight Co Ltd is a home centre chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2662.TK1.