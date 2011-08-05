Aug 5 (Reuters) -
CENTRAL AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.08
4.02 6.60 14.30
(-23.3 pct) (+14.1 pct)
Operating 105 mln 495 mln 480 mln
1.64 (-78.7 pct) (+89.5 pct)
Recurring 177 mln
576 mln 540 mln 1.83 (-69.2
pct) (+73.4 pct) Net
89 mln 326 mln 300 mln
1.06 (-72.5 pct) (+85.8 pct)
EPS Y4.98
Y18.08 Y16.62 Y58.72
NOTE - Central Automotive Products Ltd is a wholesaler of
car parts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8117.TK1.