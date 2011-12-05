Dec 5 (Reuters) -
TOWA FOOD SERVICE
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.91 4.86 9.80 (+0.9 pct) Operating 256 mln 190 mln 500 mln
(+34.2 pct)
Recurring 244 mln 176 mln 480 mln (+38.5 pct) Net
117 mln 15 mln 190 mln
(+664.3 pct)
EPS Y57.63 Y7.54 Y93.22 Annual div Y10.00 Y7.50 Y20.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Towa Food Service Co. Ltd. operates restaurant chains
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3329.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.