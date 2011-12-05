Dec 5 (Reuters) -
KONOSHIMA CHEMICAL
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.80
16.80 Operating 444 mln 900 mln Recurring 364 mln 700 mln
Net 244 mln 400 mln EPS Y26.63
Y43.63 Annual div nil nil Y6.00 Y6.00
NOTE - Konoshima Chemical Co Ltd is a manufacturer of ceramic interior and exterior building materials
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4026.TK1.
