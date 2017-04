April 29 BOMBARDIER BBDb.TO BOARD NOMINEES ALL ELECTED TO CO BOARD BOMBARDIER SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY BACK CO'S SHARE CONSOLIDATION PLAN AIMED AT BOOSTING STOCK PRICE BOMBARDIER SHAREHOLDERS BACK CO'S ADVISORY VOTE ON EXEC PAY; WITH 96 PCT FOR AND 4 PCT AGAINST BOMBARDIER SHAREHOLDERS DEFEAT A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL SEEKING SEPARATE VOTE DISCLOSURE BY CLASS OF SHRS; 12.2 PCT FOR & 87.7 PCT AGAINST (Reporting by Euan Rocha)