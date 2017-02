TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) -

-- CNOOC SUBSIDIARY NEXEN SAYS INITIATING A PLANNED SHUTDOWN OF OUR LONG LAKE FACILITY, DUE TO FORT MCMURRAY FIRE

-- NEXEN SAYS THIS IS BEING DONE AS A PRECAUTION TO ENSURE STAFF SAFETY IN THE EVENT THE FIRE REACHES LONG LAKE LOCATION (Reporting by Euan Rocha)