Amid Beijing's "Silk Road" splurge, Chinese firms eye Pakistan
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
June 24 (Reuters) -
* Canadian PM Trudeau says spoke to finance minister and central bank head this morning, and monitoring the situation after Brexit vote
* Trudeau says monitoring the Brexit situation, will work with partners around the world to maintain the stability of economy and growth Further coverage: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Ethan Lou)
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2017 MUTUAL FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.