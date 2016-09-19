Sept 19 (Reuters) -
* Canadian auto union Unifor's president Dias says GM Canada
and union negotiated through the night, again this morning
* Canadian auto union Unifor's president Dias, asked if
talks moved to new product for plant, says union and GM Canada
"kicking around all kinds of concepts"
* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says everything
on the table at current stage of talks
* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says it's still
early in talks, but he is "very encouraged"
* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says there will
be no extension of strike deadline tonight, talks closer today
than yesterday
* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says given the
state of talks on Sunday, it was not hard to be in an improved
position on Monday
(Reporting by Susan Taylor, Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson)