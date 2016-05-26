May 26 (Reuters) -

* Td bank cfo says trends in impaired losses and provisions in line with expectations

* Td bank cfo says doesn't expect alberta wildfires to have material impact on earnings

* Td bank cfo says expects credit provisions to oil & gas sector to materialise throughtout 2016/17

* Td bank cfo says optimistic alberta consumer remains "quite resilient" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)