BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
May 31 (Reuters) -
* Scotiabank cro says expects provisions for credit losses to move lower in q3
* Scotiabank cro says now completed more than 70 percent of spring borrowing base redeterminations
* Scotiabank cfo says more than 80 percent of transactions being done outside branches
* Scotiabank cro says expects this quarter's higher loan loss ratio to be peak level for year
* Scotiabank Cro Says Cut Credit By Average 20 Pct For Three Quarters of clients in redeterminations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.