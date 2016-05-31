BRIEF-Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., Feb 15
* Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 (Reuters) -
* Scotiabank cfo says could continue to see heightened level of energy loan losses into 2017
* Scotiabank cfo says could see upturn in energy m&a if oil price stays at current levels Further company coverage: [BNS.TO ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v dione with caravel
* Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents