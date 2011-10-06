Oct 6 (Reuters) -
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 85.85
82.16 175.12
(+4.5 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+3.2%)
Operating 7.00 5.49 15.49
(+27.5 pct) (-27.0 pct)
(+11.4%) Recurring 7.32
5.66 16.00
(+29.4 pct) (-27.6 pct) (+12.4%) Net
4.22 3.33 9.47
(+26.9 pct) (-15.8 pct)
(+20.5%) EPS Y157.50
Y119.76 Y353.49 Diluted EPS
Y157.00 Y119.50
Annual div Y110.00
Y110.00
-Q2 div Y55.00 Y55.00
-Q4 div Y55.00
Y55.00
NOTE - Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd produces and sells clothing
and household goods.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7453.TK1.