Oct 6 (Reuters) -
SOTSU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 15.12 13.80 16.70
7.50 (+9.5 pct) (-14.5 pct)
(+10.4%) (+5.8%)
Operating 1.72 1.55 1.86
980 mln
(+11.1 pct) (0.0 pct) (+7.9%)
(+8.2%)
Recurring 1.76 1.63 1.90
1.00 (+8.0 pct) (+3.3 pct)
(+8.1%) (+6.5%)
Net 932 mln 992 mln 1.03
500 mln
(-6.1 pct) (+23.1 pct) (+10.5%)
(+14.3%)
EPS Y115.11 Y237.10 Y129.77
Y62.99
Annual div Y30.00 Y60.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00 Y60.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Sotsu Co Ltd produces animation films and engages in
merchandising of its animation characters.
