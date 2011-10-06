Oct 6 (Reuters) -
PICKLES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.04
11.06 20.95
(-0.1 pct) (+17.8 pct) (+0.6%)
Operating 721 mln 250 mln 1.11
(+187.7 pct) (-27.3 pct)
(+91.4%) Recurring 777 mln
291 mln 1.16 (+166.9
pct) (-23.9 pct) (+86.0%) Net
444 mln 136 mln 671 mln
(+225.3 pct) (-36.4 pct)
(+83.9%) EPS Y69.55
Y21.38 Y104.95 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Pickles Corp sells pickles and cut vegetables.
