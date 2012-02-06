BRIEF-Thaicom says in M&A talks, expects conclusion this year
* Says in M&A talks, expects conclusion this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
MIYACHI TECHNOS CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.51 11.10 Operating 476 mln 500 mln Recurring 325 mln 350 mln Net 122 mln 340 mln
NOTE - Miyachi Technos Corp produces precision welding equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6885.TK1.
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 China shares rebounded on Monday, led by wine makers and banks, after media reports said pension funds may begin flowing into the country's stock markets as early as this week.
DUBAI, Feb 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.