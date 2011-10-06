Oct 6 (Reuters) -
SOTSU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 13.64 12.56 15.30
6.50 (+8.6 pct) (-10.7 pct)
(+12.2%) (+6.5%)
Operating 1.46 1.48
(-1.3 pct) (-1.4 pct)
Recurring 1.52
1.58 1.77 810 mln
(-3.8 pct) (0.0 pct) (+16.6%)
(+20.7%)
Net 899 mln 980 mln 1.00
450 mln
(-8.2 pct) (+9.1 pct) (+11.1%)
(+15.0%)
EPS Y111.13 Y234.29 Y125.99
Y56.69
Annual div Y30.00 Y60.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00 Y60.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Sotsu Co Ltd produces animation films and engages in
merchandising of its animation characters.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
