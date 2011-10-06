Oct 6 (Reuters) -
TIEMCO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.01 2.04 2.78
(-1.2 pct) (+0.3 pct)
Operating 10 mln 14 mln 58 mln
(-27.2 pct) (-43.2 pct)
Recurring 18 mln 29 mln 64 mln
(-36.2 pct) (-20.7 pct)
Net loss 14 mln prft 12 mln prft 11 mln
(-45.0 pct)
EPS loss Y5.09 prft Y4.58 prft Y3.90
NOTE - Tiemco Ltd is a retailer of fishing goods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7501.TK1.