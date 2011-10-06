Oct 6 (Reuters) -

TIEMCO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.01 2.04 2.78

(-1.2 pct) (+0.3 pct) Operating 10 mln 14 mln 58 mln

(-27.2 pct) (-43.2 pct) Recurring 18 mln 29 mln 64 mln

(-36.2 pct) (-20.7 pct) Net loss 14 mln prft 12 mln prft 11 mln

(-45.0 pct) EPS loss Y5.09 prft Y4.58 prft Y3.90

NOTE - Tiemco Ltd is a retailer of fishing goods.

