UPDATE 2-After record year, Vestas sees softer 2017 market
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
MSG TERMINATED Oct 6 (Reuters) -
DOSHISHA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 50.40 44.60 Operating 4.00 3.20 Recurring 4.00 3.20 Net 2.30 1.90 NOTE - Doshisha Co Ltd is a wholesaler of watches, food and liquors.
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
Feb 8 Alaska Air Group Inc, which became the fifth-largest U.S. carrier after completing its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc in December, reported a 10.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it flew more passengers.