HOTEL NEW GRAND CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

3.35 3.85 4.33

(-13.0 pct) (-5.1 pct) Operating loss 180 mln loss 115 mln loss 300 mln Recurring loss 180 mln loss 116 mln loss 300 mln Net loss 125 mln loss 78 mln loss 200 mln EPS loss Y21.51 loss Y13.54 loss Y34.42

NOTE - Hotel New Grand Co Ltd is an urban hotel operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

