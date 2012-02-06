Feb 6 (Reuters) -

CVS BAY AREA INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.33 28.48 Operating 310 mln 642 mln Recurring 247 mln 616 mln Net loss 634 mln loss 845 mln

NOTE - CVS Bay Area Inc is a convenience store chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2687.TK1.