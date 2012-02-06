UPDATE 1-Alibaba extends bricks-and mortar retail push with Bailian deal
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
CVS BAY AREA INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.33 28.48 Operating 310 mln 642 mln Recurring 247 mln 616 mln Net loss 634 mln loss 845 mln
NOTE - CVS Bay Area Inc is a convenience store chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2687.TK1.
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with supermarket operator Bailian Group, extending its push into bricks-and-mortar retail as online growth slows.
* Hong Kong shares less pricey than China, Asia ex-Japan shares